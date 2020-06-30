425 23rd Ave S #A-303

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1.75BA Condo in Convenient Location (Central District) - APPLICATION PENDING!
This beautiful & spacious 937 SF 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath corner unit features large windows and lots of natural light. Centrally located close to transportation, easy access to downtown, freeways, hospitals, grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, and other conveniences. Living/dining areas with open floor plan. Modern kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, eating bar, and hardwood cabinets. Master bedroom features private full bath with tile flooring and walk-in closet. Additional second bedroom and three quarter bath. Carpets throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. Secure building with regular surveillance. Two assigned parking spaces in secure garage included in rent. Fitness room, patio with BBQ for relaxing and entertaining. Electric heat/low energy costs.
Terms: 1st & 1 month security deposit.
Available NOW.
Minimum Lease Length 15-months.
Non-refundable move-in fee to HOA $200.00.
Garbage included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.
