Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

425 23rd Ave S #A-303

425 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

425 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2BR/1.75BA Condo in Convenient Location (Central District) - APPLICATION PENDING!
This beautiful & spacious 937 SF 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bath corner unit features large windows and lots of natural light. Centrally located close to transportation, easy access to downtown, freeways, hospitals, grocery store, restaurants, Starbucks, and other conveniences. Living/dining areas with open floor plan. Modern kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, eating bar, and hardwood cabinets. Master bedroom features private full bath with tile flooring and walk-in closet. Additional second bedroom and three quarter bath. Carpets throughout. Washer/dryer in unit. Secure building with regular surveillance. Two assigned parking spaces in secure garage included in rent. Fitness room, patio with BBQ for relaxing and entertaining. Electric heat/low energy costs.
Terms: 1st & 1 month security deposit.
Available NOW.
Minimum Lease Length 15-months.
Non-refundable move-in fee to HOA $200.00.
Garbage included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2285012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have any available units?
425 23rd Ave S #A-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have?
Some of 425 23rd Ave S #A-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 currently offering any rent specials?
425 23rd Ave S #A-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 pet-friendly?
No, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 offer parking?
Yes, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 offers parking.
Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have a pool?
No, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 does not have a pool.
Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have accessible units?
No, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 23rd Ave S #A-303 does not have units with dishwashers.

