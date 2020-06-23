Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

423 North 50th St Available 02/08/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available February 9th - Charming two bedroom, one bath bungalow home located in desirable Phinney Ridge neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout, leaded glass windows, updated lighting and coved ceilings. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has white cabinets, butcher block countertops and tile floors. Bathroom has deco tile, tub, and pedestal sink. Extra storage and washer & dryer in the basement. Fully fenced yard.



A quick walk to Woodland Park Zoo, Fremont and Phinney/Greenwood restaurants, shops and easy access to Highway 99 and Downtown. Sorry, no smoking. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



