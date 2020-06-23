All apartments in Seattle
423 North 50th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

423 North 50th St

423 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
423 North 50th St Available 02/08/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available February 9th - Charming two bedroom, one bath bungalow home located in desirable Phinney Ridge neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout, leaded glass windows, updated lighting and coved ceilings. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has white cabinets, butcher block countertops and tile floors. Bathroom has deco tile, tub, and pedestal sink. Extra storage and washer & dryer in the basement. Fully fenced yard.

A quick walk to Woodland Park Zoo, Fremont and Phinney/Greenwood restaurants, shops and easy access to Highway 99 and Downtown. Sorry, no smoking. Cat or dog okay with an additional pet deposit.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #phinneyridgerentals #phinneyforlease

(RLNE2765381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 North 50th St have any available units?
423 North 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 North 50th St have?
Some of 423 North 50th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 North 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
423 North 50th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 North 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 North 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 423 North 50th St offer parking?
No, 423 North 50th St does not offer parking.
Does 423 North 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 North 50th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 North 50th St have a pool?
No, 423 North 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 423 North 50th St have accessible units?
No, 423 North 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 North 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 North 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.
