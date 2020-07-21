All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

4208 S Spencer St

4208 South Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4208 South Spencer Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 1903 home in a fantastic close to the city location, has been remolded from top to bottom! Tons of character, with modern upgrades. Formal living room and large dining room open into a FANTASTIC HUGE chef's kitchen. Recessed lighting, oversized granite top island & countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom w/walk-in closet upstairs, second bedroom w/ensuite bath downstairs. Nice sized home office workspace and tons of great storage. Large fenced backyard right off the kitchen for easy summer entertaining!

Set a block from a park in the Hillman neighborhood. Off-street, garage and street parking. Close to light rail, easy commute to I-5. Parks & schools nearby. Minutes to Columbia City, restaurantsÂ & shopping, 5 mins to Seward Park.

This beautiful home will go quickly! Please EMAIL us for screening criteria and to schedule viewings.

Terms: 10-month lease, $2,200 security deposit. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. *Pets considered case by case, please inquire* $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 S Spencer St have any available units?
4208 S Spencer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 S Spencer St have?
Some of 4208 S Spencer St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 S Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
4208 S Spencer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 S Spencer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 S Spencer St is pet friendly.
Does 4208 S Spencer St offer parking?
Yes, 4208 S Spencer St offers parking.
Does 4208 S Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 S Spencer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 S Spencer St have a pool?
No, 4208 S Spencer St does not have a pool.
Does 4208 S Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 4208 S Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 S Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 S Spencer St has units with dishwashers.
