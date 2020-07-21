4208 S Spencer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 1903 home in a fantastic close to the city location, has been remolded from top to bottom! Tons of character, with modern upgrades. Formal living room and large dining room open into a FANTASTIC HUGE chef's kitchen. Recessed lighting, oversized granite top island & countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom w/walk-in closet upstairs, second bedroom w/ensuite bath downstairs. Nice sized home office workspace and tons of great storage. Large fenced backyard right off the kitchen for easy summer entertaining!



Set a block from a park in the Hillman neighborhood. Off-street, garage and street parking. Close to light rail, easy commute to I-5. Parks & schools nearby. Minutes to Columbia City, restaurantsÂ & shopping, 5 mins to Seward Park.



This beautiful home will go quickly! Please EMAIL us for screening criteria and to schedule viewings.



Terms: 10-month lease, $2,200 security deposit. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. *Pets considered case by case, please inquire* $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.