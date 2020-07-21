4208 S Spencer St

Amenities
This 1903 home in a fantastic close to the city location, has been remolded from top to bottom! Tons of character, with modern upgrades. Formal living room and large dining room open into a FANTASTIC HUGE chef's kitchen. Recessed lighting, oversized granite top island & countertops, hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom w/walk-in closet upstairs, second bedroom w/ensuite bath downstairs. Nice sized home office workspace and tons of great storage. Large fenced backyard right off the kitchen for easy summer entertaining!
Set a block from a park in the Hillman neighborhood. Off-street, garage and street parking. Close to light rail, easy commute to I-5. Parks & schools nearby. Minutes to Columbia City, restaurantsÂ & shopping, 5 mins to Seward Park.
This beautiful home will go quickly! Please EMAIL us for screening criteria and to schedule viewings.
Terms: 10-month lease, $2,200 security deposit. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. *Pets considered case by case, please inquire* $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.