4108 SW 46th Street Available 08/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available 8/1! Perfectly located in West Seattle, resting between the Alaska Junction and the Admiral District, sits this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Artfully renovated with the perfect amount of charm. A large and fully fenced backyard is a a child, dog, and entertainer's dream. The kitchen is complete with modern appliances, opening to a cozy living and dining room. Down the hall, you'll find 2 bedrooms and the 3/4 bathroom. Continue to the stairs to find a naturally bright, yet private master bedroom with a full bathroom on the lower level. Also included: a sizable laundry room, attached 1-car garage, a lovely shed, a patio with plenty of room for a BBQ and outdoor furniture, and air-conditioning! A walking score of 88 and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from the front door are some of the city's best restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, and school district (i.e. Genesee Hill Elementary). Pets welcome with an additional deposit. Please, no smoking.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594. Virtual tours available!



