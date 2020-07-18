All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4108 SW 46th Street

4108 46th Ave SW · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4108 46th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 SW 46th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4108 SW 46th Street Available 08/01/20 West Seattle Home - Available 8/1! Perfectly located in West Seattle, resting between the Alaska Junction and the Admiral District, sits this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. Artfully renovated with the perfect amount of charm. A large and fully fenced backyard is a a child, dog, and entertainer's dream. The kitchen is complete with modern appliances, opening to a cozy living and dining room. Down the hall, you'll find 2 bedrooms and the 3/4 bathroom. Continue to the stairs to find a naturally bright, yet private master bedroom with a full bathroom on the lower level. Also included: a sizable laundry room, attached 1-car garage, a lovely shed, a patio with plenty of room for a BBQ and outdoor furniture, and air-conditioning! A walking score of 88 and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from the front door are some of the city's best restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques, and school district (i.e. Genesee Hill Elementary). Pets welcome with an additional deposit. Please, no smoking.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA - netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594. Virtual tours available!

#ForLease #AvenueOneResidential #WestSeattle #WestSeattleRentals #AlaskaJunction #AdmiralDistrict #AlkiBeach

(RLNE5908713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 SW 46th Street have any available units?
4108 SW 46th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 SW 46th Street have?
Some of 4108 SW 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 SW 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4108 SW 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 SW 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 SW 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4108 SW 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4108 SW 46th Street offers parking.
Does 4108 SW 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 SW 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 SW 46th Street have a pool?
No, 4108 SW 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4108 SW 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 4108 SW 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 SW 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 SW 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
