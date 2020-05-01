408 NE 40th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning View Home in Wallingford. Enjoy full views for of Lake Union from this lovely and large home. The entire home is bursting with natural light. High ceilings in Open living room & dining area with large wrap around view decks. Kitchen with all appliances. Two bedrooms on second level. Oversized master bedroom with loft and large closet area has 180 degree views and tons of natural light. Master bathroom has large jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Large finished basement with finished family room plus a separate 1 car garage and large laundry room. Lovely, landscaped backyard perfect for relaxing in the shade. Home is close to Wallingford, downtown, Burke-Gilman Trail & the University District. Yard care is included.



Terms: 1st, & 1-month deposit; 12+month lease term. No smoking. No Pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. 2 years of verifiable rental history.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management