All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 408 NE 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
408 NE 40th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

408 NE 40th St

408 Northeast 40th Street · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Northeast 40th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning View Home in Wallingford. Enjoy full views for of Lake Union from this lovely and large home. The entire home is bursting with natural light. High ceilings in Open living room & dining area with large wrap around view decks. Kitchen with all appliances. Two bedrooms on second level. Oversized master bedroom with loft and large closet area has 180 degree views and tons of natural light. Master bathroom has large jetted soaking tub and separate shower. Large finished basement with finished family room plus a separate 1 car garage and large laundry room. Lovely, landscaped backyard perfect for relaxing in the shade. Home is close to Wallingford, downtown, Burke-Gilman Trail & the University District. Yard care is included.

Terms: 1st, & 1-month deposit; 12+month lease term. No smoking. No Pets. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. 2 years of verifiable rental history.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 NE 40th St have any available units?
408 NE 40th St has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 NE 40th St have?
Some of 408 NE 40th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 NE 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
408 NE 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 NE 40th St pet-friendly?
No, 408 NE 40th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 408 NE 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 408 NE 40th St offers parking.
Does 408 NE 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 NE 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 NE 40th St have a pool?
No, 408 NE 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 408 NE 40th St have accessible units?
No, 408 NE 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 NE 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 NE 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 408 NE 40th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity