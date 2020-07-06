All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4055 9th Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4055 9th Avenue NE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:23 PM

4055 9th Avenue NE

4055 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4055 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Click on the "view website" link to see our other vacancies. The M and J Apartments, built in 1986, is a three story frame building with nine apartments. There are 6 two bedroom apartments and 3 three bedroom apartments. Amenities include deck, dishwasher, disposal, carpet, laundry facilities and controlled access. Garage parking is available for a fee. The M and J is located near buslines, bike paths, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets allowed. 2 Bd $1695 â€" Covered balcony! parking available, laundry facility on-site, walk to University of Washington and UW Medical Center! near Burke Gilman trail, close to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, transit, easy I-5 access, NO PETS/No Smoking 4055 9th Ave NE CALL **206-377-9268 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 9th Avenue NE have any available units?
4055 9th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 9th Avenue NE have?
Some of 4055 9th Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 9th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
4055 9th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 9th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4055 9th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 4055 9th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 4055 9th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 4055 9th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 9th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 9th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 4055 9th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 4055 9th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 4055 9th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 9th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 9th Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University