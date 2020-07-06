4055 9th Avenue NE

Amenities

Click on the "view website" link to see our other vacancies. The M and J Apartments, built in 1986, is a three story frame building with nine apartments. There are 6 two bedroom apartments and 3 three bedroom apartments. Amenities include deck, dishwasher, disposal, carpet, laundry facilities and controlled access. Garage parking is available for a fee. The M and J is located near buslines, bike paths, grocery stores and restaurants. No smoking or pets allowed. 2 Bd $1695 â€" Covered balcony! parking available, laundry facility on-site, walk to University of Washington and UW Medical Center! near Burke Gilman trail, close to shops, restaurants, movie theaters, transit, easy I-5 access, NO PETS/No Smoking 4055 9th Ave NE CALL **206-377-9268 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure