4016 53rd Ave SW

West Seattle Lovely! - THIS HOME IS FURNISHED....IDEAL FOR CORPORATE HOUSING OR SHORTER TERM LEASE, 3-12 MONTHS. LONG TERM LEASE IS POSSIBLE.



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with airy loft in established Genesee Hill neighborhood just minutes from Alki Beach in West Seattle. The home is well appointed in an urban cabin style with the latest modern features. You will enjoy Olympic Mountain and Puget Sound views from the living room and loft and the private garden area nestled in the back.



The main floor features and a traditional floor plan with modern touches to connect the cozy living room with a full size, modern kitchen and dining area. Two cozy bedrooms are off the living/dining rooms with a shared bathroom that has a full bathtub and shower, pedestal sink with fog free mirror.



The loft is a unique and amazing space to get away for time to yourself or for the kids to have a separate place to hang out. There is dedicated space for working or writing and when you want to take a break, there is an incredible view of the Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound from the two skylights. The sunsets are incredible.



The back of the house has a private garden area that can be enjoyed year-round. This home is a gem in more ways than one. With all the open spaces inside and out, there is a place for everyone to be together or to find a place of your own.



All UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT!



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities & light yard care

*This is a no smoking residence

*All calls will be considered as a pre-screening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Pets accepted on a case by case basis



