All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4016 53rd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4016 53rd Ave SW
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

4016 53rd Ave SW

4016 53rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4016 53rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Seattle Lovely! - THIS HOME IS FURNISHED....IDEAL FOR CORPORATE HOUSING OR SHORTER TERM LEASE, 3-12 MONTHS. LONG TERM LEASE IS POSSIBLE.

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with airy loft in established Genesee Hill neighborhood just minutes from Alki Beach in West Seattle. The home is well appointed in an urban cabin style with the latest modern features. You will enjoy Olympic Mountain and Puget Sound views from the living room and loft and the private garden area nestled in the back.

The main floor features and a traditional floor plan with modern touches to connect the cozy living room with a full size, modern kitchen and dining area. Two cozy bedrooms are off the living/dining rooms with a shared bathroom that has a full bathtub and shower, pedestal sink with fog free mirror.

The loft is a unique and amazing space to get away for time to yourself or for the kids to have a separate place to hang out. There is dedicated space for working or writing and when you want to take a break, there is an incredible view of the Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound from the two skylights. The sunsets are incredible.

The back of the house has a private garden area that can be enjoyed year-round. This home is a gem in more ways than one. With all the open spaces inside and out, there is a place for everyone to be together or to find a place of your own.

All UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT!

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities & light yard care
*This is a no smoking residence
*All calls will be considered as a pre-screening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Pets accepted on a case by case basis

(RLNE5703792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have any available units?
4016 53rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4016 53rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4016 53rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 53rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 53rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4016 53rd Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4016 53rd Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University