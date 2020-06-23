All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4012 Linden Ave N #B

4012 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Fremont! - Built in 2012, this beautiful Fremont townhouse is available now!

First floor features two spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Main floor has open layout lined with bamboo floors and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas range, and custom backsplash.

Master bedroom is located on the third floor, complete with a large walk-in closet.

Private rooftop has Downtown city views and is perfect for entertaining.
Home is perfectly situated with easy access to SR 99 and downtown. It is just a short walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and parks.

Other amenities:
Carport
Gas Fireplace
Radiant In-floor heat

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

Move-in fees:
First month: $3250
Security deposit: $3250 (less application fee)

Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.

(RLNE4592375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have any available units?
4012 Linden Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have?
Some of 4012 Linden Ave N #B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Linden Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Linden Ave N #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Linden Ave N #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Linden Ave N #B is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Linden Ave N #B does offer parking.
Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Linden Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 4012 Linden Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 4012 Linden Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Linden Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Linden Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
