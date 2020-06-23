4012 Linden Ave N #B

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Fremont! - Built in 2012, this beautiful Fremont townhouse is available now!



First floor features two spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Main floor has open layout lined with bamboo floors and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas range, and custom backsplash.



Master bedroom is located on the third floor, complete with a large walk-in closet.



Private rooftop has Downtown city views and is perfect for entertaining.

Home is perfectly situated with easy access to SR 99 and downtown. It is just a short walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and parks.



Other amenities:

Carport

Gas Fireplace

Radiant In-floor heat



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



Move-in fees:

First month: $3250

Security deposit: $3250 (less application fee)



Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.



