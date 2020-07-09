All apartments in Seattle
3854 30th Ave W.
3854 30th Ave W.

3854 30th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3854 30th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Completely Remodeled Magnolia Top Unit Duplex......... - Video Tour Available -

The kitchen features new: SS appliances, countertops, cabinets, sink and laminate flooring. The rest of the unit has new carpet and paint. The living room has a wood-burning FP and there is a dining area off the kitchen. Escape to the outdoors and enjoy the front deck and shared fenced backyard. In-unit stackable washer and dryer. Close to both Lawton Park and Discovery Park. Great for commuting to downtown. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, $7,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpZ3vLYUodE

(RLNE5793959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 30th Ave W. have any available units?
3854 30th Ave W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 30th Ave W. have?
Some of 3854 30th Ave W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 30th Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
3854 30th Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 30th Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 30th Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 3854 30th Ave W. offer parking?
No, 3854 30th Ave W. does not offer parking.
Does 3854 30th Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 30th Ave W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 30th Ave W. have a pool?
No, 3854 30th Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 3854 30th Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 3854 30th Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 30th Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 30th Ave W. does not have units with dishwashers.

