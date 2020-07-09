3854 30th Ave W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled Magnolia Top Unit Duplex......... - Video Tour Available -



The kitchen features new: SS appliances, countertops, cabinets, sink and laminate flooring. The rest of the unit has new carpet and paint. The living room has a wood-burning FP and there is a dining area off the kitchen. Escape to the outdoors and enjoy the front deck and shared fenced backyard. In-unit stackable washer and dryer. Close to both Lawton Park and Discovery Park. Great for commuting to downtown. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, $7,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpZ3vLYUodE



