3826 23rd AVE W
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3826 23rd AVE W

3826 23rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3826 23rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LUXURY MAGNOLIA 3 BED TOWNHOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & VIEWS - **$3350/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW**
**3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 reserved parking spot, 1362 SF, Large roof-top View Deck, Heated Floors**
**1 or 2 year lease and Pets considered on a Case by Case basis**
**First month's rent ($3350) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddYNpHwVnkk

Like-new Magnolia town-home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Home is in perfect shape with high end finishes throughout. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. Features include large roof-top deck with views, high end finishes, custom tile work and light fixtures. Executive gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, quartz countertops, large Island, custom light fixtures, and lots of windows providing great natural light! Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets that have custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and new paint and flooring. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Custom crafted wood and iron staircases and all floors have radiant heating! Master retreat is on the top level and has vaulted ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows, walk in closet, and luxurious 4 piece bath that has everything you could need! Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. 4 Star Green built making the home very efficient and lowering utility bills.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Magnolia and Ballard has to offer. Quick commute to most of Seattle. Magnolia area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Lawton Elementary
-McClure Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Fishermans Terminal
-Woodland Park Zoo, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks, Interbay Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!

(RLNE3380298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

