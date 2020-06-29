All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3810 33rd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3810 33rd Ave SW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3810 33rd Ave SW

3810 33rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3810 33rd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Genesee

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
sauna
Amazing View, 3 bed, 3 bath Home in West Seattle - Must See! - This spectacular home was completely rebuilt in '06. Gorgeous views of Mt Rainier, Seattle and the Sound. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of extra light. Stunning chef's kitchen with larger granite island, counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Second prep/storage area off the kitchen with another fridge and plenty of storage space. Huge master suite with heated floor bathroom, sauna and steamroom, sun room, and more. 2 gas fireplaces in home, 2 car garage parking as well as ample street parking on a very quiet street. Fully fenced backyard for pets. Workshop on lower level. 10 minute commute downtown, on busline, walking distance to Alki Beach, Whole food, Trader Joe' Safeway and West Seattle Junction weekend market. Refundable security deposit will be equal to 1 month's rent. Pet deposits are an additional refundable $350 per pet. Tenant pays utilities. Prefer 1 year lease but 6 months is ok.

Follow this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/8dqru

(RLNE5460224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 33rd Ave SW have any available units?
3810 33rd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 33rd Ave SW have?
Some of 3810 33rd Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 33rd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3810 33rd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 33rd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 33rd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3810 33rd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3810 33rd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3810 33rd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 33rd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 33rd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3810 33rd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3810 33rd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3810 33rd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 33rd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 33rd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Boxcar
975 John St
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University