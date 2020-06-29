3810 33rd Ave SW

Amenities

Amazing View, 3 bed, 3 bath Home in West Seattle - Must See! - This spectacular home was completely rebuilt in '06. Gorgeous views of Mt Rainier, Seattle and the Sound. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of extra light. Stunning chef's kitchen with larger granite island, counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Second prep/storage area off the kitchen with another fridge and plenty of storage space. Huge master suite with heated floor bathroom, sauna and steamroom, sun room, and more. 2 gas fireplaces in home, 2 car garage parking as well as ample street parking on a very quiet street. Fully fenced backyard for pets. Workshop on lower level. 10 minute commute downtown, on busline, walking distance to Alki Beach, Whole food, Trader Joe' Safeway and West Seattle Junction weekend market. Refundable security deposit will be equal to 1 month's rent. Pet deposits are an additional refundable $350 per pet. Tenant pays utilities. Prefer 1 year lease but 6 months is ok.



Follow this link to schedule your tour today! showdigs.co/8dqru



(RLNE5460224)