3808 22nd Ave SW.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2017 modern and spacious stand alone home for rent! - Gorgeous home from all the amenities in the Alaska Junction and Alki. You will enjoy three plus sized rooms and 2 full baths. The middle floor host the kitchen, dining and living room with plenty of room to spread out and/or host. The top floor boast a beautiful master bathroom with walk in closet. As you walk through the master bedroom you can walk out to a large private master deck and relax with a nice view of West Seattle. One parking spot associated with the home. There is also a lot of residential parking on the dead end street.



Option for unit to be partially furnished in the living room.

Possible furnished items include:

Couch, coffee table, dining table and chairs, bar stools, TV and TV stand.

(Tenants can keep all or some of these items in the unit during lease or have them all removed.)



Move in ready July 1, 2019.



Tenant pays all utilities

No Pets

No smoking



Application fee: Non-refundable $42/applicant. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.

Security Deposit: One month's rent minus application fees.



Any additional questions text Property manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4931608)