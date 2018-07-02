All apartments in Seattle
3808 22nd Ave SW.
3808 22nd Ave SW
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

3808 22nd Ave SW

3808 22nd Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

3808 22nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
2017 modern and spacious stand alone home for rent! - Gorgeous home from all the amenities in the Alaska Junction and Alki. You will enjoy three plus sized rooms and 2 full baths. The middle floor host the kitchen, dining and living room with plenty of room to spread out and/or host. The top floor boast a beautiful master bathroom with walk in closet. As you walk through the master bedroom you can walk out to a large private master deck and relax with a nice view of West Seattle. One parking spot associated with the home. There is also a lot of residential parking on the dead end street.

Option for unit to be partially furnished in the living room.
Possible furnished items include:
Couch, coffee table, dining table and chairs, bar stools, TV and TV stand.
(Tenants can keep all or some of these items in the unit during lease or have them all removed.)

Move in ready July 1, 2019.

Tenant pays all utilities
No Pets
No smoking

Application fee: Non-refundable $42/applicant. Anyone 18 years or older must apply.
Security Deposit: One month's rent minus application fees.

Any additional questions text Property manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3808 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
3808 22nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 3808 22nd Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3808 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3808 22nd Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3808 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3808 22nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3808 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 22nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3808 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3808 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3808 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 22nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

