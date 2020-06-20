All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:11 AM

3803 22nd Ave SW

3803 22nd Avenue Southwest · (206) 245-5990
Location

3803 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
This spacious townhome is nestled in the vibrant community of Pigeon Point in West Seattle! West Seattle offers an amazing array of shopping, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. Natural amenities include Lincoln Park and Alki Beach. Ample bus routes and close stops for commuting. This is an end unit townhome on a quiet dead end street that features a large fenced patio in back. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar and cherry cabinets. There are hardwood floors thru-out the living areas and a gas fireplace. There is a generous master suite, a separate family room and an attached one-car garage. SMALL PETS are considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
3803 22nd Ave SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 3803 22nd Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3803 22nd Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 22nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3803 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3803 22nd Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 3803 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 22nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3803 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3803 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3803 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 22nd Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
