3803 22nd Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage internet access

This spacious townhome is nestled in the vibrant community of Pigeon Point in West Seattle! West Seattle offers an amazing array of shopping, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. Natural amenities include Lincoln Park and Alki Beach. Ample bus routes and close stops for commuting. This is an end unit townhome on a quiet dead end street that features a large fenced patio in back. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar and cherry cabinets. There are hardwood floors thru-out the living areas and a gas fireplace. There is a generous master suite, a separate family room and an attached one-car garage. SMALL PETS are considered case by case. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.