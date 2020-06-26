All apartments in Seattle
3800 Aurora Ave. North.

3800 Washington Highway 99 · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Washington Highway 99, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom available in the beginning of April!
Amenities are plenty...including a nice deck, with Lake union views, a court yard entryway and the most precious roof top with views galore....24 hour fitness and washers and dryers in every apartment home. We are centrally located between The heart of Downtown, Green Lake, Fremont, Wallingford and Ballard. Step right out of our apartment community and catch the transit that is the direct major bus line to all of Seattle and the East Side. Come and take a look, and become one of our residents in our very special apartment community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have any available units?
3800 Aurora Ave. North. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3800 Aurora Ave. North. currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Aurora Ave. North. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Aurora Ave. North. pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. offer parking?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have a pool?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have accessible units?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Aurora Ave. North. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Aurora Ave. North. does not have units with air conditioning.
