3800 Aurora Ave. North.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom available in the beginning of April!

Amenities are plenty...including a nice deck, with Lake union views, a court yard entryway and the most precious roof top with views galore....24 hour fitness and washers and dryers in every apartment home. We are centrally located between The heart of Downtown, Green Lake, Fremont, Wallingford and Ballard. Step right out of our apartment community and catch the transit that is the direct major bus line to all of Seattle and the East Side. Come and take a look, and become one of our residents in our very special apartment community!