3711 41st Ave. S.
Last updated June 20 2019

3711 41st Ave. S.

3711 41st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3711 41st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Urban Oasis - Light filled home sits high above the street to ensure maximum privacy with serene lake, mountain & Eastern views. Light filled interiors connect with entertaining sized view decks. Side patio for dining & gardening. Sophisticated and Elegant. Remodeled kitchen & bathrooms , updates throughout. Blocks to lakefront, parks and beaches. Easy access to downtown, major freeways & airport. Perfect urban oasis, for a car free commute, yet feels private and woodsy!
$3695 security deposit, $40 application fee, Avail Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have any available units?
3711 41st Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3711 41st Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3711 41st Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 41st Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 3711 41st Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 41st Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 41st Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
