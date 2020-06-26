3711 41st Ave. S.

Amenities
Rare Urban Oasis - Light filled home sits high above the street to ensure maximum privacy with serene lake, mountain & Eastern views. Light filled interiors connect with entertaining sized view decks. Side patio for dining & gardening. Sophisticated and Elegant. Remodeled kitchen & bathrooms , updates throughout. Blocks to lakefront, parks and beaches. Easy access to downtown, major freeways & airport. Perfect urban oasis, for a car free commute, yet feels private and woodsy!
$3695 security deposit, $40 application fee, Avail Now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4940910)