3618 1st Avenue Northwest

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room yoga

Available December 1 2018 | Call or text for viewing appointment show contact info



Enjoy the lifestyle you always wanted to have - Rent this Fremont townhome near a wide-range of eateries, shops, bars and farmer's market. You can walk through Fremont's many delightful public art sculptures to the library, gyms, nightclubs, boutiques, cafes, Fremont Farmer's market and the PCC Natural Market. Quick access by bus or bike to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, U W neighborhoods. The 17-mile Burke Gilman trail in walking distance for bikers and joggers.



-2BR/2.5BA/ plus a loft with partial view of Queen Anne hill

-One attached car garage included

-Bonus finished attic room with skylight with many possible uses from yoga to a home theater

-Open kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertop in kitchen

-Gas fireplace in the living room

-The upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings

-Plenty of windows for sunlight

-Bamboo flooring in the main level

-Built three-star green energy standards with an on-demand water heater.

-Extra insulation and very energy efficient heating system to minimize utility bills. LOW utility cost!

No smoking. No pets. All utilities paid by tenant.



Applicants must pass credit check.

First and last month rent plus security deposit due on the move in date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4512683)