3608 14th Avenue West - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease Pending. VIEWS! Queen Anne Condo with water view!!! Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous 1 bedroom condo with beautiful canal views. Perched atop 14th Ave, this condo has a designated off street parking spot with level access to secure building and unit (no stairs!) Open & light filled with corner windows and balcony with West facing view. Open floor plan featuring spacious Living Room, Dining Area and Breakfast bar. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Tons of cabinet space! Large Bedroom has custom built-ins & organizers with huge closet. Full bath with subway tiled tub/shower and slate flooring. More storage with hall double closet & built in shelves. Stack washer/dryer in condo. Additional secured basement storage. Pets case by case.



Fantastic location cannot be beat just off 14th & Nickerson, close to Discovery Park, Seattle Pacific University, Fremont, Ballard, locks, shopping & restaurants. Perfect Queen Anne location!



Applicants to apply @ www.tctpm.com $45 app fee for each adult 18+. Contact Lisa for more info @ lisa@tctpm.com or 425-292-6067. Short-term lease okay!