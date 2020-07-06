All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 13 2019 at 5:15 AM

3608 14th Avenue West - 1

3608 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3608 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease Pending. VIEWS! Queen Anne Condo with water view!!! Fantastic opportunity to rent this gorgeous 1 bedroom condo with beautiful canal views. Perched atop 14th Ave, this condo has a designated off street parking spot with level access to secure building and unit (no stairs!) Open & light filled with corner windows and balcony with West facing view. Open floor plan featuring spacious Living Room, Dining Area and Breakfast bar. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Tons of cabinet space! Large Bedroom has custom built-ins & organizers with huge closet. Full bath with subway tiled tub/shower and slate flooring. More storage with hall double closet & built in shelves. Stack washer/dryer in condo. Additional secured basement storage. Pets case by case.

Fantastic location cannot be beat just off 14th & Nickerson, close to Discovery Park, Seattle Pacific University, Fremont, Ballard, locks, shopping & restaurants. Perfect Queen Anne location!

Applicants to apply @ www.tctpm.com $45 app fee for each adult 18+. Contact Lisa for more info @ lisa@tctpm.com or 425-292-6067. Short-term lease okay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have any available units?
3608 14th Avenue West - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have?
Some of 3608 14th Avenue West - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3608 14th Avenue West - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 offers parking.
Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have a pool?
No, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 14th Avenue West - 1 has units with dishwashers.

