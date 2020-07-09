3601 24th Ave W

Amenities

Amazing Penthouse Corner View Apartment! The most beautiful condo view in Magnolia! Inspiring Water, Mountain, Territorial and Fisherman's Terminal Views and Spacious Deck. Open floor plan. Living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master w/ walk-in closet. Covered patio for year-round enjoyment with storage closet. Covered parking space right in front of the entrance. Community cabana, exercise room, outdoor pool, and sauna. Washer/Dryer and a second storage closet a few steps down the hall. Great commute! No Utilities included. Pet friendly for 1 cat. Date Available: Jul 10th, 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required.

No Dogs Allowed



