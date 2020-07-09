All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3601 24th Ave W

3601 24th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3601 24th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Available 07/10/20 $1,950 - 2 Bdrm 1 Bath Penthouse Apt In Magnolia - Property Id: 274653

Amazing Penthouse Corner View Apartment! The most beautiful condo view in Magnolia! Inspiring Water, Mountain, Territorial and Fisherman's Terminal Views and Spacious Deck. Open floor plan. Living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master w/ walk-in closet. Covered patio for year-round enjoyment with storage closet. Covered parking space right in front of the entrance. Community cabana, exercise room, outdoor pool, and sauna. Washer/Dryer and a second storage closet a few steps down the hall. Great commute! No Utilities included. Pet friendly for 1 cat. Date Available: Jul 10th, 2020. $1,950/month rent. $1,950 security deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274653
Property Id 274653

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5785541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

