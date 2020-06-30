3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6

Amenities

Great location. Cozy second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment unit in Wallingford. Galley kitchen with electric oven and full size refrigerator. Nice-size bedroom and living room. Bamboo flooring. On-site storage locker. Walk to shops and Lake Union. On bus line. On-site coin operated laundry room. Tenant pays electric. Pictures of the unit are very similar to the pictures supplied in this advertisement. Tenant occupied until September 30, 2018. Unit interior is very similar to unit pictures. Updated unit pictures to follow later.



Terms: 1st and 1 monthâ€™s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.



