Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6

3530 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Great location. Cozy second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment unit in Wallingford. Galley kitchen with electric oven and full size refrigerator. Nice-size bedroom and living room. Bamboo flooring. On-site storage locker. Walk to shops and Lake Union. On bus line. On-site coin operated laundry room. Tenant pays electric. Pictures of the unit are very similar to the pictures supplied in this advertisement. Tenant occupied until September 30, 2018. Unit interior is very similar to unit pictures. Updated unit pictures to follow later.

Terms: 1st and 1 monthâ€™s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3530-wallingford-ave-north ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have any available units?
3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have?
Some of 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 offer parking?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have a pool?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have accessible units?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Wallingford Avenue N Unit: 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

