350 NW 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Live on the quiet side of Ballard. Enjoy walks to the park and being closer to the highways while being walking distance to all the amenities of downtown Ballard Welcome home to this spacious apartment with a great floorplan! The apartment is over 1200 sq. ft. of space and plenty of storage and hardwood large balcony. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar that overlooks the dining area. The living area is comfortable with a wood burning fireplace and tons of space. The master has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private washer/dryer and one car garage are included! No smoking or pets please.