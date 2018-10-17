All apartments in Seattle
350 NW 53rd Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:18 PM

350 NW 53rd Street

350 Northwest 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Northwest 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Live on the quiet side of Ballard. Enjoy walks to the park and being closer to the highways while being walking distance to all the amenities of downtown Ballard Welcome home to this spacious apartment with a great floorplan! The apartment is over 1200 sq. ft. of space and plenty of storage and hardwood large balcony. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar that overlooks the dining area. The living area is comfortable with a wood burning fireplace and tons of space. The master has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private washer/dryer and one car garage are included! No smoking or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 NW 53rd Street have any available units?
350 NW 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 NW 53rd Street have?
Some of 350 NW 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 NW 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 NW 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 NW 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 NW 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 350 NW 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 NW 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 350 NW 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 NW 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 NW 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 350 NW 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 NW 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 350 NW 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 NW 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 NW 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.

