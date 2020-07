Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Fully furnished spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment, conveniently located, in a gated complex which all 17 apartments are rented as fully furnished corporate housing. It is always clean and quite. 1 mile to light rail station, 5 minutes walking to bus line.



Rate listed is for Minimum 2 month contract, $1995 month to month.