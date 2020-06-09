All apartments in Seattle
3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A

3318 Wetmore Avenue South · (253) 214-7423
Location

3318 Wetmore Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Townhouse in Mount Baker Neighborhood - ******** APP PENDING *********

Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and a light-filled kitchen. Built green, the open concept living area allowing for bountiful natural light. You'll love the whimsical accents in the bathrooms and enjoy the darling private fenced backyard with a patio, perfect for summer BBQs. The over-sized lower level bedroom has an attached bathroom and could easily be converted into a den, office, workout room, etc. This home has an attached garage and is within walking distance of many amenities, including the Light Rail.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4038

(RLNE4848389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have any available units?
3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have?
Some of 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A does offer parking.
Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have a pool?
No, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
