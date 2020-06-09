3318 Wetmore Ave S Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Townhouse in Mount Baker Neighborhood - ******** APP PENDING *********



Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and a light-filled kitchen. Built green, the open concept living area allowing for bountiful natural light. You'll love the whimsical accents in the bathrooms and enjoy the darling private fenced backyard with a patio, perfect for summer BBQs. The over-sized lower level bedroom has an attached bathroom and could easily be converted into a den, office, workout room, etc. This home has an attached garage and is within walking distance of many amenities, including the Light Rail.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit.



