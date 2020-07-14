3300 Ne 65th St

Amenities

Available 8/1/2020! Modern 3 bed/ 3.5 bedroom modern condo with over 1875 sqft of space. The condo has three levels with plenty of room for the whole family. Entry level features open kitchen and dining area with large quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, gas range and off kitchen powder room. The lower level has high vaulted ceilings with Oversized family area and 2nd master bedroom with walk-in closet/ en-suite bathroom. Private patio off living area with views of Luxe 36 courtyard. Third level features two more bedrooms with private bathrooms. Top-floor is completed with rooftop oasis. Garbage utility included in monthly rent. A/c in home. Condo is located on quiet side of building away from 65th. The Luxe 36 community features garage parking, elevators, private secure access and plenty or retail spaces within walking distance. Easy commute to U-district with public transportation options in the area. Terms: No pets. 12 month lease term minimum. 1st full months rent, 1 months security deposit and last months rent due prior to move-in. Tenant must provide renters insurance proof at time of move-in. All applications online at: www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/appliaction. Contact Benjamin today for showing at Benjamin@SeattleRentalGroup.com



Terms: 12 month lease term offered at $3500.