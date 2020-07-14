All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:31 AM

3300 Ne 65th St

3300 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Available 8/1/2020! Modern 3 bed/ 3.5 bedroom modern condo with over 1875 sqft of space. The condo has three levels with plenty of room for the whole family. Entry level features open kitchen and dining area with large quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, gas range and off kitchen powder room. The lower level has high vaulted ceilings with Oversized family area and 2nd master bedroom with walk-in closet/ en-suite bathroom. Private patio off living area with views of Luxe 36 courtyard. Third level features two more bedrooms with private bathrooms. Top-floor is completed with rooftop oasis. Garbage utility included in monthly rent. A/c in home. Condo is located on quiet side of building away from 65th. The Luxe 36 community features garage parking, elevators, private secure access and plenty or retail spaces within walking distance. Easy commute to U-district with public transportation options in the area. Terms: No pets. 12 month lease term minimum. 1st full months rent, 1 months security deposit and last months rent due prior to move-in. Tenant must provide renters insurance proof at time of move-in. All applications online at: www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/appliaction. Contact Benjamin today for showing at Benjamin@SeattleRentalGroup.com

Terms: 12 month lease term offered at $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Ne 65th St have any available units?
3300 Ne 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Ne 65th St have?
Some of 3300 Ne 65th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Ne 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Ne 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Ne 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Ne 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3300 Ne 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Ne 65th St offers parking.
Does 3300 Ne 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Ne 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Ne 65th St have a pool?
No, 3300 Ne 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Ne 65th St have accessible units?
No, 3300 Ne 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Ne 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Ne 65th St has units with dishwashers.
