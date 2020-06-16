All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 16th Ave E. Unit 301

323 16th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

323 16th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 Available 03/15/19 Beautiful & Spacious Capitol Hill Condo for Lease - Gorgeous 920 sq foot one bedroom condo for lease in central Capitol Hill. Large rooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Stained glass windows add charm to this 1929 building with 13 units total. Open up your two sets of double doors to a charming Juliette balcony, with space for your plants to grow. Four walk in closets plus a coat closet offer plenty of storage space. Laundry room in basement, free of charge. 12 month minimum lease required.

Walking distance to 4 different grocery stores; Safeway, QFC, Trader Joe's, and Central Co-op. Parking available within 1 block for a fee (parking not included). Zone 4 street parking permit available for no charge. Major bus lines within 1 block.

-Electricity paid by tenant. $50/person water/sewer/garbage charge.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3214306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have any available units?
323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have?
Some of 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 16th Ave E. Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
