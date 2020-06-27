All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3227 21st Ave W

3227 21st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3227 21st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3227 21st Ave W Available 08/30/19 STUNNING CERTIFIED GREEN MAGNOLIA TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning certified-green Magnolia townhouse. Available August 30th!

Exquisite Style: This modern townhouse offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The main living space also features wall length windows that allow for an abundance of natural light into the unit.

Abundant Space: This 1,560 sq. ft townhouse is warm and energy efficient complete with a forced air and air conditioning. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. Two bedrooms are located on the third floor and the third bedroom is located on the first floor. All bedrooms feature a large walk-in closet.

Superb Walkability: This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Magnolia's charming neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle and Ballard, Queen Anne, Fremont, & Wallingford.

Some popular locations within walking distance include:
Parks: Magnolia Manor off leash dog park, Bayview Playground, Rogers Park
Restaurants: Josefina's Mexican Grill, Boxcar Ale House, The Blue Heron, Red Mill Burgers and many more.
Grocery Stores: Fisherman's Green Market & Deli, QFC, & Metropolitan Market.

Property Amenities:
Green Certified
1 Attached Car Garage

Unit Amenities:
1 secured patio
Cable Ready
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Oven
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D
Walk-In Closets
Air Conditioning

Preferred 12 Month Lease
Pets permitted CASE BY CASE with pet deposit

Move-in Fees:
First Month: $3,350.00
Security Deposit $3,350.00

Townhouse occupied, please do not disturb the current residents. Showings by appointment only! Please contact Anne Marie at annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or call/text 206-229-4300

(RLNE3781177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 21st Ave W have any available units?
3227 21st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 21st Ave W have?
Some of 3227 21st Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 21st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3227 21st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 21st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3227 21st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3227 21st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3227 21st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3227 21st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 21st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 21st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3227 21st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3227 21st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3227 21st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 21st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 21st Ave W has units with dishwashers.
