Amenities
3227 21st Ave W Available 08/30/19 STUNNING CERTIFIED GREEN MAGNOLIA TOWNHOUSE! - Stunning certified-green Magnolia townhouse. Available August 30th!
Exquisite Style: This modern townhouse offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The main living space also features wall length windows that allow for an abundance of natural light into the unit.
Abundant Space: This 1,560 sq. ft townhouse is warm and energy efficient complete with a forced air and air conditioning. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2.25 bathrooms. Two bedrooms are located on the third floor and the third bedroom is located on the first floor. All bedrooms feature a large walk-in closet.
Superb Walkability: This perfectly placed townhome provides easy access to Magnolia's charming neighborhood and express bus lines to downtown Seattle and Ballard, Queen Anne, Fremont, & Wallingford.
Some popular locations within walking distance include:
Parks: Magnolia Manor off leash dog park, Bayview Playground, Rogers Park
Restaurants: Josefina's Mexican Grill, Boxcar Ale House, The Blue Heron, Red Mill Burgers and many more.
Grocery Stores: Fisherman's Green Market & Deli, QFC, & Metropolitan Market.
Property Amenities:
Green Certified
1 Attached Car Garage
Unit Amenities:
1 secured patio
Cable Ready
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Oven
Stainless Steel Microwave
Garbage disposal
W/D
Walk-In Closets
Air Conditioning
Preferred 12 Month Lease
Pets permitted CASE BY CASE with pet deposit
Move-in Fees:
First Month: $3,350.00
Security Deposit $3,350.00
Townhouse occupied, please do not disturb the current residents. Showings by appointment only! Please contact Anne Marie at annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or call/text 206-229-4300
(RLNE3781177)