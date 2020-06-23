All apartments in Seattle
315 12th Ave E.

315 12th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

315 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aea1fbe0e9 ----
Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=w7iPt-eVVPQ
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/aea1fbe0e9
To schedule a tour visit- https://showmojo.com/l/aea1fbe0e9
Capitol Hill is a densely populated residential district in Seattle. Main thoroughfare is Broadway.
This classic 1928 6 unit Building is located close to all the action in capital hill, parks, restaurants, coffeehouses & small boutiques.
Unit are large 1 plus bedrooms with territorial, city and mountain view from kitchen & bedroom.
large closet space can be used as office space.
Year term lease.
Application fee per adult $42
Renters insurance required.
First & last due at lease signing.
Security performance deposit $1450
No Pets.
Monthly rent for parking $80. parking located in back of building.
Monthly water/sewer/garbage per tenant $40
View all available rentals at www.rentseattle.com

Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingSystems: Radiant
Num parking spaces: 0
ViewTypes: City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 12th Ave E. have any available units?
315 12th Ave E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 315 12th Ave E. currently offering any rent specials?
315 12th Ave E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 12th Ave E. pet-friendly?
No, 315 12th Ave E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 315 12th Ave E. offer parking?
Yes, 315 12th Ave E. offers parking.
Does 315 12th Ave E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 12th Ave E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 12th Ave E. have a pool?
No, 315 12th Ave E. does not have a pool.
Does 315 12th Ave E. have accessible units?
No, 315 12th Ave E. does not have accessible units.
Does 315 12th Ave E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 12th Ave E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 12th Ave E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 12th Ave E. does not have units with air conditioning.

