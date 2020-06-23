315 12th Ave E.

Amenities
Capitol Hill is a densely populated residential district in Seattle. Main thoroughfare is Broadway.
This classic 1928 6 unit Building is located close to all the action in capital hill, parks, restaurants, coffeehouses & small boutiques.
Unit are large 1 plus bedrooms with territorial, city and mountain view from kitchen & bedroom.
large closet space can be used as office space.
Year term lease.
Application fee per adult $42
Renters insurance required.
First & last due at lease signing.
Security performance deposit $1450
No Pets.
Monthly rent for parking $80. parking located in back of building.
Monthly water/sewer/garbage per tenant $40
Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingSystems: Radiant
Num parking spaces: 0
ViewTypes: City