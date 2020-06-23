315 12th Ave E.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aea1fbe0e9 ----

Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=w7iPt-eVVPQ

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/aea1fbe0e9

To schedule a tour visit- https://showmojo.com/l/aea1fbe0e9

Capitol Hill is a densely populated residential district in Seattle. Main thoroughfare is Broadway.

This classic 1928 6 unit Building is located close to all the action in capital hill, parks, restaurants, coffeehouses & small boutiques.

Unit are large 1 plus bedrooms with territorial, city and mountain view from kitchen & bedroom.

large closet space can be used as office space.

Year term lease.

Application fee per adult $42

Renters insurance required.

First & last due at lease signing.

Security performance deposit $1450

No Pets.

Monthly rent for parking $80. parking located in back of building.

Monthly water/sewer/garbage per tenant $40

View all available rentals at www.rentseattle.com



Appliances: Freezer

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl

HeatingSystems: Radiant

Num parking spaces: 0

ViewTypes: City