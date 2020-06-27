3129 Alki Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Perched above the beach. only steps from Alki Point Lighthouse, this spectacular waterfront property offers a rare opportunity to live in grand style. With 77 feet of bulkhead beach frontage, every space in this amazing gem is designed to take advantage of majestic panoramic views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and the Seattle Space Needle.



Exuding mid-century modern charm, an extensive remodel also brings ultimate convenience and luxury to your surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling walls of windows, full-light doors, and plenty of recessed lighting ensure airy, light-washed spaces and year-round brightness. A soft, neutral color palette enhances the airy feel, providing the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



An entertainer’s dream! The fresh open concept floor plan ensures you always stay at the center of the action, and multiple entertainment areas provide plenty of space for catching a game, curling up with a good book, or gathering for cozy conversation around one of three fireplaces. When summer days beckon, spill out onto the sunny deck or massive patio (complete with cowboy cauldron!) for the ultimate beachside party! Looking for something quieter? A separate beach cabana is the ultimate spot for your morning yoga!



Perfectly situated away from the crowds, enjoy beachside peace and serenity with classic Alki Beach restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options only a short walk from home. Minutes from West Seattle and Downtown Seattle for world-class dining, shopping and amenities. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 3,720 sq ft of spectacular waterfront living!

• 77 ft. of bulkhead beach frontage

• Amazing, majestic views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and Seattle Space Needle – great for fireworks!

• Entertainer’s dream open concept floor plan

• 1 living area and 2 separate family rooms

• 3 fireplaces

• Generous use of recessed lighting ensures year-round brightness

• Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet storage and massive farm-style sink

• Carrara Marble Counters and Hexagon Tile Backsplash

• Separate island w/ gas range and convenient breakfast bar

• Light, bright living/dining area w/ cozy fireplace (and views!)

• Convenient main floor guest powder room

• Enormous main floor family room w/ vaulted ceilings and double French doors to entry walkway

• Family room also includes custom built-in storage, 2nd fireplace, separate game/reading nook, and tree-fort style loft area

• Beautiful custom-designed curved stairway leads to upper level bedrooms and bath

• Spacious, airy master bedroom w/ double closets for plenty of storage and unimpeded ocean views

• Stunningly remodeled upper level 5-piece full bath w/ teak vanity, Carrara marble top and dual vessel sinks

• Ultra-modern soaking tub, and extra large walk-in rain shower

• 2nd bright upper level bedroom with large windows and spectacular panorama of the Sound

• Lower level 2nd kitchen w/ great cabinet space and 3rd cozy fireplace (and more views!)

• Newly remodeled lower level full bath w/ extra large soaking tub and rain shower

• 3rd fresh, private bedroom on lower level w/ custom walk-in closet

• 2nd enormous family room with access to beachside patio (…did we say “views?”)

• 2 additional lower level rooms: Storage? Office? Home gym? You choose!

• Separate laundry closet with full-size front-loading washer and dryer

• Tons of storage space

• Sweet separate Cabana for morning yoga or the perfect studio space! (views here, too!)

• Huge beachside patio w/ with over-sized cowboy cauldron for bonfires and grilling (…and yes…views!)

• Immaculately landscaped gardens w/ year-round yard maintenance included

• Initial supply of firewood to last the summer

• Carport and off-street parking for 4 vehicles



One year lease. First 6 months at $6950.. Terms Negotiable for remaining 6 lease.



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $6,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.