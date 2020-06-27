All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3129 Alki Avenue Southwest
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:48 PM

3129 Alki Avenue Southwest

3129 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3129 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Perched above the beach. only steps from Alki Point Lighthouse, this spectacular waterfront property offers a rare opportunity to live in grand style. With 77 feet of bulkhead beach frontage, every space in this amazing gem is designed to take advantage of majestic panoramic views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and the Seattle Space Needle.

Exuding mid-century modern charm, an extensive remodel also brings ultimate convenience and luxury to your surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling walls of windows, full-light doors, and plenty of recessed lighting ensure airy, light-washed spaces and year-round brightness. A soft, neutral color palette enhances the airy feel, providing the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

An entertainer’s dream! The fresh open concept floor plan ensures you always stay at the center of the action, and multiple entertainment areas provide plenty of space for catching a game, curling up with a good book, or gathering for cozy conversation around one of three fireplaces. When summer days beckon, spill out onto the sunny deck or massive patio (complete with cowboy cauldron!) for the ultimate beachside party! Looking for something quieter? A separate beach cabana is the ultimate spot for your morning yoga!

Perfectly situated away from the crowds, enjoy beachside peace and serenity with classic Alki Beach restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options only a short walk from home. Minutes from West Seattle and Downtown Seattle for world-class dining, shopping and amenities. Easy access to freeways for trouble-free commutes.

FEATURES:
• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 3,720 sq ft of spectacular waterfront living!
• 77 ft. of bulkhead beach frontage
• Amazing, majestic views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and Seattle Space Needle – great for fireworks!
• Entertainer’s dream open concept floor plan
• 1 living area and 2 separate family rooms
• 3 fireplaces
• Generous use of recessed lighting ensures year-round brightness
• Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet storage and massive farm-style sink
• Carrara Marble Counters and Hexagon Tile Backsplash
• Separate island w/ gas range and convenient breakfast bar
• Light, bright living/dining area w/ cozy fireplace (and views!)
• Convenient main floor guest powder room
• Enormous main floor family room w/ vaulted ceilings and double French doors to entry walkway
• Family room also includes custom built-in storage, 2nd fireplace, separate game/reading nook, and tree-fort style loft area
• Beautiful custom-designed curved stairway leads to upper level bedrooms and bath
• Spacious, airy master bedroom w/ double closets for plenty of storage and unimpeded ocean views
• Stunningly remodeled upper level 5-piece full bath w/ teak vanity, Carrara marble top and dual vessel sinks
• Ultra-modern soaking tub, and extra large walk-in rain shower
• 2nd bright upper level bedroom with large windows and spectacular panorama of the Sound
• Lower level 2nd kitchen w/ great cabinet space and 3rd cozy fireplace (and more views!)
• Newly remodeled lower level full bath w/ extra large soaking tub and rain shower
• 3rd fresh, private bedroom on lower level w/ custom walk-in closet
• 2nd enormous family room with access to beachside patio (…did we say “views?”)
• 2 additional lower level rooms: Storage? Office? Home gym? You choose!
• Separate laundry closet with full-size front-loading washer and dryer
• Tons of storage space
• Sweet separate Cabana for morning yoga or the perfect studio space! (views here, too!)
• Huge beachside patio w/ with over-sized cowboy cauldron for bonfires and grilling (…and yes…views!)
• Immaculately landscaped gardens w/ year-round yard maintenance included
• Initial supply of firewood to last the summer
• Carport and off-street parking for 4 vehicles

One year lease. First 6 months at $6950.. Terms Negotiable for remaining 6 lease.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have any available units?
3129 Alki Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Alki Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 Alki Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University