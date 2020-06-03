All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3102 E Cherry St.

3102 East Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 East Cherry Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enchanting Craftsman in Heart of the City! - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:
www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

This is a bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Central District home with spacious upgrades and prewar, vintage charm. It boasts a formal dining room and large kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook, built-in cabinets and plenty of storage. Old world charm abounds with the original mahogany trim, expansive windows and a back door mud room. The huge living room has Dutch doors that open onto a covered patio, and a fireplace with gorgeous 1922 tiling- making it the perfect living space for any season! There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, and the full finished basement has two large bedrooms, a full bathroom, a dedicated entrance and laundry room.

The home sits back from E Cherry, with access from 31st and Arlington Pl, with a large fenced yard and detached two car garage. Steps away from the bus lines 3 and 84 and two blocks from the YWCA, shopping and dining.

*Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing*
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~12 month lease
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

(RLNE3100402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 E Cherry St. have any available units?
3102 E Cherry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 E Cherry St. have?
Some of 3102 E Cherry St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 E Cherry St. currently offering any rent specials?
3102 E Cherry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 E Cherry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 E Cherry St. is pet friendly.
Does 3102 E Cherry St. offer parking?
Yes, 3102 E Cherry St. offers parking.
Does 3102 E Cherry St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 E Cherry St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 E Cherry St. have a pool?
No, 3102 E Cherry St. does not have a pool.
Does 3102 E Cherry St. have accessible units?
No, 3102 E Cherry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 E Cherry St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 E Cherry St. has units with dishwashers.
