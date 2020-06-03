3102 E Cherry St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enchanting Craftsman in Heart of the City! - View this home at: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at:

www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



This is a bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Central District home with spacious upgrades and prewar, vintage charm. It boasts a formal dining room and large kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook, built-in cabinets and plenty of storage. Old world charm abounds with the original mahogany trim, expansive windows and a back door mud room. The huge living room has Dutch doors that open onto a covered patio, and a fireplace with gorgeous 1922 tiling- making it the perfect living space for any season! There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, and the full finished basement has two large bedrooms, a full bathroom, a dedicated entrance and laundry room.



The home sits back from E Cherry, with access from 31st and Arlington Pl, with a large fenced yard and detached two car garage. Steps away from the bus lines 3 and 84 and two blocks from the YWCA, shopping and dining.



*Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing*

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

~12 month lease

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee



(RLNE3100402)