Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

310 11th Ave E

310 11th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

310 11th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
*Pets allowed* 5 bed 2.5 bath house. Rated a 95 walk score! Located just over two blocks from the Capitol Hill Light Rail station, This home is an easy car, bus, or 4 min train ride to Down Town Seattle, AMAZON Campus, Swedish Medical Center, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Group Health Coop main campus, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Poly Clinic and more. Drink or dine at some of the great bars / restaurants / coffee shops in Capitol Hill. It features a large living room with tall ceilings with a dining room laundry room in basement and a nice backyard!

(RLNE5400912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 11th Ave E have any available units?
310 11th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 11th Ave E have?
Some of 310 11th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 11th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
310 11th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 11th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 11th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 310 11th Ave E offer parking?
No, 310 11th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 310 11th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 11th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 11th Ave E have a pool?
No, 310 11th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 310 11th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 310 11th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 310 11th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 11th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

