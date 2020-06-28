All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

309 Valley Street

Location

309 Valley Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Almost a brand new town home! - This Queen Ann modern home is the ultimate urban retreat. Enjoy city view from your rooftop deck. You will be delighted by the open, airy living spaces, with contemporary fixtures including glass wall, floating stairs, quartz in kitchen &baths, radiant floor heat in baths, AC and more. Two bedrooms upstairs. Lower level bonus room is perfect for an office or den. Spacious attached garage. All just steps away from Space Needle, grocery store, restaurants, caf and transit.

(RLNE5075250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Valley Street have any available units?
309 Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Valley Street have?
Some of 309 Valley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Valley Street offers parking.
Does 309 Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Valley Street have a pool?
No, 309 Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
