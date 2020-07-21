All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
309 NW 80th St.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

309 NW 80th St.

309 Northwest 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Northwest 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Craftsman Home in Greenwood - Cozy bungalow in the heart of Greenwood. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, dining room and living room on main floor. Lower level includes unfinished basement with full sized washer/dryer. Carport and off-street parking.

Great location within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, parks and schools.
Walkscore: 82
Bikescore: 80

Available for rent September 1st, Minimum 9-month lease term. Longer lease terms available as well. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (mowing & weeding).

Pets OK with pet reference and $500 refundable pet deposit.

Move in costs include:
First month's rent: $2,250
Refundable security deposit: $2,250 (less application fees)

To schedule a viewing, please contact Brittany at (206) 372-2923 or brittanys@northpacificproperties.com.

(RLNE3560508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 NW 80th St. have any available units?
309 NW 80th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 309 NW 80th St. currently offering any rent specials?
309 NW 80th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 NW 80th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 NW 80th St. is pet friendly.
Does 309 NW 80th St. offer parking?
Yes, 309 NW 80th St. offers parking.
Does 309 NW 80th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 NW 80th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 NW 80th St. have a pool?
No, 309 NW 80th St. does not have a pool.
Does 309 NW 80th St. have accessible units?
No, 309 NW 80th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 NW 80th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 NW 80th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 NW 80th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 NW 80th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
