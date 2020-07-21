309 NW 80th St.

Amenities
Craftsman Home in Greenwood - Cozy bungalow in the heart of Greenwood. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, dining room and living room on main floor. Lower level includes unfinished basement with full sized washer/dryer. Carport and off-street parking.
Great location within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, parks and schools.
Walkscore: 82
Bikescore: 80
Available for rent September 1st, Minimum 9-month lease term. Longer lease terms available as well. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (mowing & weeding).
Pets OK with pet reference and $500 refundable pet deposit.
Move in costs include:
First month's rent: $2,250
Refundable security deposit: $2,250 (less application fees)
To schedule a viewing, please contact Brittany at (206) 372-2923 or brittanys@northpacificproperties.com.
(RLNE3560508)