309 NW 80th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Craftsman Home in Greenwood - Cozy bungalow in the heart of Greenwood. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen, dining room and living room on main floor. Lower level includes unfinished basement with full sized washer/dryer. Carport and off-street parking.



Great location within walking distance to restaurants, cafes, parks and schools.

Walkscore: 82

Bikescore: 80



Available for rent September 1st, Minimum 9-month lease term. Longer lease terms available as well. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance (mowing & weeding).



Pets OK with pet reference and $500 refundable pet deposit.



Move in costs include:

First month's rent: $2,250

Refundable security deposit: $2,250 (less application fees)



To schedule a viewing, please contact Brittany at (206) 372-2923 or brittanys@northpacificproperties.com.



