All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3036 Alki Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3036 Alki Ave SW
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3036 Alki Ave SW

3036 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3036 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours available for this unit. Airy Townhome on Alki Beach! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available for this unit.

To view the virtual tour of this property click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/592790

Set up a FaceTime Tour by clicking "view details or contact us".

Stay home in style, in your stunning, light-filled, 1314 sq ft, 2bd 1.5 bath townhome on Alki Beach! Enjoy a 180 degree view of Puget Sound and the beach from you private, spacious, rooftop deck; sunbathe, watch the boats go by and smell the pacific northwest air.

This home has it all, soaring ceilings, large windows, water view, brand new "California Closets" in both bedrooms and a "Juliet Balcony" (to wave to your neighbors from a nice social distance!) with big sliding glass doors and cordless blinds. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall and it also features a water view and "California Closets".

A mini-split heat pump will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. You will love the large, new, washer and dryer located between the bedrooms and the spacious laundry area. The main bathroom features stylish tile and a deep bathtub with a large contemporary shower-head. Stroll down to the main floor and enjoy an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen area, perfect for future diner parties or cozy evenings at home cooking and watching the sun set on the water, out of the enormous front windows. This fantastic layout includes a breakfast bar/island, a beautiful gas range, large stainless steel appliances, big pantry for stocking up, nice dishwasher, lots of storage and built-in microwave. Decorative tile work makes things bright and cheery year round. Head downstairs and out the front door and see a little private fenced front patio, beyond that you are just a 1 block walk to the beach and a little stroll to the many restaurants, bars, bakeries and coffee shops of Alki or a quick drive to Met Market or Safeway and the many offerings of California Ave. If you need to drive, the garage is connected to your home, large enough for your car and plenty of storage.

You will love being a part of this vibrant community!

NO PETS.
NO SMOKING

54 walk score
30 min drive to Downtown
20 min drive to SeaTac

Available NOW. $3500/month
- Showings by appointment only. To view the virtual tour of this property click the following link:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/592790
- Set up a FaceTime Tour by clicking "view details or contact us".
- Lease term of 1 year minimum.
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
3036 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 3036 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Alki Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3036 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3036 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3036 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3036 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University