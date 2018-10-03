3036 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours available for this unit. Airy Townhome on Alki Beach! - In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available for this unit.



Stay home in style, in your stunning, light-filled, 1314 sq ft, 2bd 1.5 bath townhome on Alki Beach! Enjoy a 180 degree view of Puget Sound and the beach from you private, spacious, rooftop deck; sunbathe, watch the boats go by and smell the pacific northwest air.



This home has it all, soaring ceilings, large windows, water view, brand new "California Closets" in both bedrooms and a "Juliet Balcony" (to wave to your neighbors from a nice social distance!) with big sliding glass doors and cordless blinds. The 2nd bedroom is across the hall and it also features a water view and "California Closets".



A mini-split heat pump will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. You will love the large, new, washer and dryer located between the bedrooms and the spacious laundry area. The main bathroom features stylish tile and a deep bathtub with a large contemporary shower-head. Stroll down to the main floor and enjoy an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen area, perfect for future diner parties or cozy evenings at home cooking and watching the sun set on the water, out of the enormous front windows. This fantastic layout includes a breakfast bar/island, a beautiful gas range, large stainless steel appliances, big pantry for stocking up, nice dishwasher, lots of storage and built-in microwave. Decorative tile work makes things bright and cheery year round. Head downstairs and out the front door and see a little private fenced front patio, beyond that you are just a 1 block walk to the beach and a little stroll to the many restaurants, bars, bakeries and coffee shops of Alki or a quick drive to Met Market or Safeway and the many offerings of California Ave. If you need to drive, the garage is connected to your home, large enough for your car and plenty of storage.



You will love being a part of this vibrant community!



54 walk score

30 min drive to Downtown

20 min drive to SeaTac



Available NOW. $3500/month

- Lease term of 1 year minimum.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)



