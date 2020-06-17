3026 NE 103 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel clubhouse fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill media room

Spacious Traditional Home on Private Drive - Enjoy the peace and quiet of living on a private road in this beautiful home. With a traditional floorplan, this home welcomes you into a formal entryway, living room with gas fireplace, and graceful dining room with custom lighting. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with stainless appliances, a gas range, and an island with seating. From the kitchen, step onto the huge deck and enjoy the territorial views--plenty of space for your grill and patio furniture. The main floor also has a bonus space/media room right off the kitchen. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with two separate, spacious closets and a five-piece master bath. There's also a walk-in laundry. The secluded backyard includes raised beds for gardening, established planting, and extra patio space. The location of this home is ideal for life in Seattle--close to main thoroughfares, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, and the many Wedgwood neighborhood amenities.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~No pets allowed.

~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.

~No more than two unrelated parties.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12-month lease with option for renewal.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).

~Tenants are responsible for all yard care and utilities.

~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.

~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4768532)