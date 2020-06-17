All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3026 NE 103 Street

3026 NE 103rd St · No Longer Available
Location

3026 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious Traditional Home on Private Drive - Enjoy the peace and quiet of living on a private road in this beautiful home. With a traditional floorplan, this home welcomes you into a formal entryway, living room with gas fireplace, and graceful dining room with custom lighting. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with stainless appliances, a gas range, and an island with seating. From the kitchen, step onto the huge deck and enjoy the territorial views--plenty of space for your grill and patio furniture. The main floor also has a bonus space/media room right off the kitchen. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including a master suite with two separate, spacious closets and a five-piece master bath. There's also a walk-in laundry. The secluded backyard includes raised beds for gardening, established planting, and extra patio space. The location of this home is ideal for life in Seattle--close to main thoroughfares, bus lines, Meadowbrook Community Center, and the many Wedgwood neighborhood amenities.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~No pets allowed.
~Strictly no smoking anywhere on the premises.
~No more than two unrelated parties.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12-month lease with option for renewal.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months maximum).
~Tenants are responsible for all yard care and utilities.
~Tenants are required to carry renters insurance.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 NE 103 Street have any available units?
3026 NE 103 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 NE 103 Street have?
Some of 3026 NE 103 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 NE 103 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3026 NE 103 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 NE 103 Street pet-friendly?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3026 NE 103 Street offer parking?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street does not offer parking.
Does 3026 NE 103 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 NE 103 Street have a pool?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3026 NE 103 Street have accessible units?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 NE 103 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 NE 103 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
