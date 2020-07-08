3022 5th Avenue West

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated unit in tri-plex building is well maintained inside and out and is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood. The location is great for bus access, quick downtown commute, trendy Queen Anne, or eclectic Fremont. Kitchen features lots of cabinet storage and all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Includes private patio area. Pets case by case. Additional $100 for W/S/G utilities per month.

