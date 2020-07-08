All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

3022 5th Avenue West

3022 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3022 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Updated unit in tri-plex building is well maintained inside and out and is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood. The location is great for bus access, quick downtown commute, trendy Queen Anne, or eclectic Fremont. Kitchen features lots of cabinet storage and all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Includes private patio area. Pets case by case. Additional $100 for W/S/G utilities per month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 5th Avenue West have any available units?
3022 5th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 5th Avenue West have?
Some of 3022 5th Avenue West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 5th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3022 5th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 5th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 5th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3022 5th Avenue West offer parking?
No, 3022 5th Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 3022 5th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 5th Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 5th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3022 5th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3022 5th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3022 5th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 5th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 5th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.

