Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3007 60th Ave SW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

3007 60th Ave SW

3007 60th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3007 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
3007 60th Ave SW Available 08/01/19 West Seattle/ 4Bed 2.5 bath Alki Townhome - Modern townhouse in the heart of Alki one block off the Beach! Corner unit features polished concrete floors, wide plank walnut hardwood, custom brushed steel staircase with open treads, soft close maple cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and mini split heating & cooling units, An abundance of Natural light on every level with floor to ceiling glass, quaint private master bedroom deck, & a stunning large cedar planked roof top deck with views of Puget Sounds and the Mountains.
Close to shopping and restaurants on Alki as well as minutes away from Alaska and Admiral Junctions. Close to schools and parks. Willing to consider 1 dog under 35lbs. with additional deposit and $30/mo. pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5031402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 60th Ave SW have any available units?
3007 60th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 60th Ave SW have?
Some of 3007 60th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 60th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3007 60th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 60th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 60th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3007 60th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3007 60th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3007 60th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 60th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 60th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3007 60th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3007 60th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3007 60th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 60th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 60th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
