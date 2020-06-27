Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

3007 60th Ave SW Available 08/01/19 West Seattle/ 4Bed 2.5 bath Alki Townhome - Modern townhouse in the heart of Alki one block off the Beach! Corner unit features polished concrete floors, wide plank walnut hardwood, custom brushed steel staircase with open treads, soft close maple cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and mini split heating & cooling units, An abundance of Natural light on every level with floor to ceiling glass, quaint private master bedroom deck, & a stunning large cedar planked roof top deck with views of Puget Sounds and the Mountains.

Close to shopping and restaurants on Alki as well as minutes away from Alaska and Admiral Junctions. Close to schools and parks. Willing to consider 1 dog under 35lbs. with additional deposit and $30/mo. pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5031402)