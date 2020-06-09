All apartments in Seattle
300 32nd Ave

300 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 32nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3BR/2.5BA house is immediately available. The house is two stories and about 1600 sq ft. with wall to wall carpeting throughout. The first level has a dining room and large living room with a gas fireplace. The second level has all three bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, and a washer/dryer. There is a small side and back yard and lawn care is included in rent. There is also a detached garage that can fit one car. Cats are allowed with a pet deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 32nd Ave have any available units?
300 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 32nd Ave have?
Some of 300 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 32nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 300 32nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 32nd Ave offers parking.
Does 300 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 300 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 32nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

