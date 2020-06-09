300 32nd Ave

Amenities

This 3BR/2.5BA house is immediately available. The house is two stories and about 1600 sq ft. with wall to wall carpeting throughout. The first level has a dining room and large living room with a gas fireplace. The second level has all three bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, and a washer/dryer. There is a small side and back yard and lawn care is included in rent. There is also a detached garage that can fit one car. Cats are allowed with a pet deposit. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking.