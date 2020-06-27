All apartments in Seattle
2926 25th Ave W

2926 25th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2926 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Magnolia Mid Century with view! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8c8cd370d3

Magnolia area. 4 bed 3.5 bath, level entry Mid-Century Modern. Vaulted ceiling with 3 bdrms and 2 baths on the main level. Stainless appliances. Lower level is daylight with a 2nd kitchen, plus 1 bdrms, & den. 2 baths, family room with 2nd fireplace. Low maintenance front yard, gigantic backyard. Large main level deck off the kitchen has near wide open views to the east, great for entertaining. Ella Bailey Pk & Raye Field are close by.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5228731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 25th Ave W have any available units?
2926 25th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 25th Ave W have?
Some of 2926 25th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 25th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2926 25th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 25th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 25th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2926 25th Ave W offer parking?
No, 2926 25th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 2926 25th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 25th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 25th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2926 25th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2926 25th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2926 25th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 25th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 25th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
