2926 25th Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Magnolia Mid Century with view! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/8c8cd370d3



Magnolia area. 4 bed 3.5 bath, level entry Mid-Century Modern. Vaulted ceiling with 3 bdrms and 2 baths on the main level. Stainless appliances. Lower level is daylight with a 2nd kitchen, plus 1 bdrms, & den. 2 baths, family room with 2nd fireplace. Low maintenance front yard, gigantic backyard. Large main level deck off the kitchen has near wide open views to the east, great for entertaining. Ella Bailey Pk & Raye Field are close by.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



