Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr gym pool business center

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool

Spacious open 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Seattle is available for sublet from 11 Jan 2020 till March 24 2020. Its a beautiful apartment building with amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and a business center. Its located right across the street from the famous Olympic Sculpture Park and is a 5 minute walk from the iconic Space Needle. This apartment also has a balcony and receives plenty of sunlight!