All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2842 32nd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2842 32nd Ave S
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2842 32nd Ave S

2842 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2842 32nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Mt. Baker Home Available May 1 - This beautiful vintage craftsman is located in Mt Baker, near the light rail and just a short walking distance to Lake Washington. Featuring oak hardwoods, a brick fireplace, master with vaulted ceilings, large sunny dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen contains stainless steel dishwasher and stove, with gas cooking. Unfinished basement for storage. Shared driveway for parking. Pets okay with deposit. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE2269952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 32nd Ave S have any available units?
2842 32nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 32nd Ave S have?
Some of 2842 32nd Ave S's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 32nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2842 32nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 32nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2842 32nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2842 32nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2842 32nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 2842 32nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 32nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 32nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 2842 32nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2842 32nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2842 32nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 32nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 32nd Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University