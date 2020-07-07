2842 32nd Ave S

Amenities

Beautiful Mt. Baker Home Available May 1 - This beautiful vintage craftsman is located in Mt Baker, near the light rail and just a short walking distance to Lake Washington. Featuring oak hardwoods, a brick fireplace, master with vaulted ceilings, large sunny dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen contains stainless steel dishwasher and stove, with gas cooking. Unfinished basement for storage. Shared driveway for parking. Pets okay with deposit. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



(RLNE2269952)