All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2829 Prosch Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2829 Prosch Ave W
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

2829 Prosch Ave W

2829 Prosch Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2829 Prosch Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Prosch Ave - Property Id: 274998

Enter through a Wisteria covered courtyard to a traditional entry with living, dining, & kitchen on main floor. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms & a full bath & the top floor is a stunning master suite with a view deck to watch the cruise ships depart with a blow of a whistle. The lower level has a laundry room and a large 2 car garage (370 sq. feet per KCR. ) This home is located in a quiet neighborhood that is just minutes to everything & is in move-in condition.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274998
Property Id 274998

(RLNE5760949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Prosch Ave W have any available units?
2829 Prosch Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 Prosch Ave W have?
Some of 2829 Prosch Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Prosch Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Prosch Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Prosch Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 Prosch Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2829 Prosch Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Prosch Ave W offers parking.
Does 2829 Prosch Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Prosch Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Prosch Ave W have a pool?
No, 2829 Prosch Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Prosch Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2829 Prosch Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Prosch Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Prosch Ave W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University