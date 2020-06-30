All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2822 Southwest Adams Street

2822 Southwest Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Southwest Adams Street, Seattle, WA 98126
North Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous townhome with fabulous open floor plan located just 10 minutes from downtown Seattle! Terrific kitchen with alder cabinets, caesarstone countertops & limestone accents. Stainless steel appliances. Sparkling Marbau hardwoods. Private fenced patio & off street parking. Close proximity to everything West Seattle has to offer. Check it out! Move -in: 1st full month's rent, refundable 2200 deposit, screening fee. 12 month lease, credit score at least 700, net income greater than 2x rent
Super easy access to the West Seattle bridge. Downtown in minutes via either I5 or 99. Rapid Ride and Connector are really close. Downtown West Seattle is the last little old town feel shopping district in the city. It has everything, hardware, records, toys, movies, and way way more. Then, come summer, head down to the beach. The energy can't be matched.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have any available units?
2822 Southwest Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have?
Some of 2822 Southwest Adams Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Southwest Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Southwest Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Southwest Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 Southwest Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street offer parking?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have a pool?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 Southwest Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Southwest Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Southwest Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
