2822 Southwest Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous townhome with fabulous open floor plan located just 10 minutes from downtown Seattle! Terrific kitchen with alder cabinets, caesarstone countertops & limestone accents. Stainless steel appliances. Sparkling Marbau hardwoods. Private fenced patio & off street parking. Close proximity to everything West Seattle has to offer. Check it out! Move -in: 1st full month's rent, refundable 2200 deposit, screening fee. 12 month lease, credit score at least 700, net income greater than 2x rent

Super easy access to the West Seattle bridge. Downtown in minutes via either I5 or 99. Rapid Ride and Connector are really close. Downtown West Seattle is the last little old town feel shopping district in the city. It has everything, hardware, records, toys, movies, and way way more. Then, come summer, head down to the beach. The energy can't be matched.