2822 68th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8af552003 ----

Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=In4ULjBgXyw

Cheerful Apartment in Primo Neighborhood

Here?s your chance to have an apartment in Wedgwood - a charming safe residential neighborhood easily accessible to downtown and UW by public transportation. If you enjoy something a little less boxy and a little more funky, this is the place for you! With a bright livingroom/kitchen area, a great yard, and a spacious bedroom, you will have plenty of space to stretch out! Washer/dryer are in the unit (in bathroom) and lots of supplied shelves make for easy living.

This apartment is part of a house with another unit. Each unit has their own area of the yard. The current tenant is a professional musician so you will hear clarinet music being practiced off and on during non-sleeping hours. A discount on rent is available if interested in doing minor yard work.

One year lease minimum. Security Deposit required. Pets on case-by-case basis

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/In4ULjBgXyw

SCHEDULE SHOWING:https://showmojo.com/l/b8af552003



Appliances: Freezer

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Wall

Num parking spaces: 0