2822 68th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2822 68th Ave NE

2822 NE 68th St · No Longer Available
Location

2822 NE 68th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8af552003 ----
Video Tour Link: //youtube.com/watch?v=In4ULjBgXyw
Cheerful Apartment in Primo Neighborhood
Here?s your chance to have an apartment in Wedgwood - a charming safe residential neighborhood easily accessible to downtown and UW by public transportation. If you enjoy something a little less boxy and a little more funky, this is the place for you! With a bright livingroom/kitchen area, a great yard, and a spacious bedroom, you will have plenty of space to stretch out! Washer/dryer are in the unit (in bathroom) and lots of supplied shelves make for easy living.
This apartment is part of a house with another unit. Each unit has their own area of the yard. The current tenant is a professional musician so you will hear clarinet music being practiced off and on during non-sleeping hours. A discount on rent is available if interested in doing minor yard work.
One year lease minimum. Security Deposit required. Pets on case-by-case basis
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/In4ULjBgXyw
SCHEDULE SHOWING:https://showmojo.com/l/b8af552003

Appliances: Freezer
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Wall
Num parking spaces: 0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 68th Ave NE have any available units?
2822 68th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2822 68th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2822 68th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 68th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 68th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2822 68th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 68th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2822 68th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2822 68th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 68th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 68th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 68th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

