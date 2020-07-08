2807 NE 105th St #B

Amenities

Great Seattle location close to Northgate Mall, Meadowbrook Community Center, Bus Lines, Parks and Lake City Way! Enjoy the easy commute to Downtown Seattle or up north to Everett! This wonderful 4 Bedroom unit has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and a kitchen with plenty of storage! The backyard is shared with the upstairs unit and has plenty of space to relax outside. This lower-level 4-bedroom unit features hardwood floors and a tremendous amount of charm throughout the the entire unit. The kitchen has plenty of storage and newer appliances. The full bath has been beautifully updated and has plenty of storage. This home offers 1 covered off-street parking. You will fall in love with how warm this home is and will truly enjoy the serenity that this space offers. Screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call or text Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule a showing!



Terms: 12 month lease+; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application