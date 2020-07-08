All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 7 2020 at 3:12 PM

2807 NE 105th St #B

2807 Northeast 105th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Northeast 105th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Great Seattle location close to Northgate Mall, Meadowbrook Community Center, Bus Lines, Parks and Lake City Way! Enjoy the easy commute to Downtown Seattle or up north to Everett! This wonderful 4 Bedroom unit has beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and a kitchen with plenty of storage! The backyard is shared with the upstairs unit and has plenty of space to relax outside. This lower-level 4-bedroom unit features hardwood floors and a tremendous amount of charm throughout the the entire unit. The kitchen has plenty of storage and newer appliances. The full bath has been beautifully updated and has plenty of storage. This home offers 1 covered off-street parking. You will fall in love with how warm this home is and will truly enjoy the serenity that this space offers. Screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call or text Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule a showing!

Terms: 12 month lease+; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 NE 105th St #B have any available units?
2807 NE 105th St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 NE 105th St #B have?
Some of 2807 NE 105th St #B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 NE 105th St #B currently offering any rent specials?
2807 NE 105th St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 NE 105th St #B pet-friendly?
No, 2807 NE 105th St #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2807 NE 105th St #B offer parking?
Yes, 2807 NE 105th St #B offers parking.
Does 2807 NE 105th St #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 NE 105th St #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 NE 105th St #B have a pool?
No, 2807 NE 105th St #B does not have a pool.
Does 2807 NE 105th St #B have accessible units?
No, 2807 NE 105th St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 NE 105th St #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 NE 105th St #B has units with dishwashers.

