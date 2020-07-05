All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2801 S Judkins St

2801 South Judkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 South Judkins Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light Filled Townhome - A Commuters Dream - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome in Judkins Park / Leshi is a quick trip to the Eastside, 10 min to downtown and a 1 mile stroll to the Mount Baker Lightrail station. This lovely home boasts brand new carpets and fresh paint throughout. Walk into the front door you will see the 1st bedroom to your right and the entrance to the large 1 car garage on your left, Plus a driveway for extra parking. AVAILABLE NOW.

The 1st bedroom has a private bathroom with a shower and would also make for a great office or guest bedroom. Head up to the 2nd floor to see the bright spacious living room with hardwood floors, large windows and a gas fireplace. Also on this floor is the kitchen which has a a gas stove, handy hanging pot rack, cozy eating nook and window seat plus and 1/2 bath connected to it. On the third floor you'll find the 2nd bedroom, (same size as the 1st bedroom) with a private bathroom and shower, as well as the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, lots of big windows and a big walk in closet. The master also has a full en suite bathroom with a shower and bathtub. To the right of the master bedroom is a laundry area with a new washer and dryer.

- Easy I-5 and 90 access for easy commuting to downtown or the Eastside.
- Mt Baker Light Rail is 1 mile away. (until Judkins Park opens up, which will be about .5 away).
- Bus (two blocks away) - 14 (downtown), 48 (UW), 27, 8 (Seattle Center), and the 4 (Downtown)
- Close to Beacon Hill, the Central District, Capitol Hill, Lake Washington and Columbia City.
- Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
- I-90 Tunnel is 1 block away for bikers or runners.
- Close to a great dog park!

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response. All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
- Security Deposit of one month's rent as well as first and last month's rent is
required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.

- AVAILABLE NOW.
- 12-month minimum lease required, 18 month preferred.
- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent of $50 will apply per pet per month. Pet will need to be registered at https://www.petscreening.com/referral/S5W21EWGAlgn

(RLNE5331179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

