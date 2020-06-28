2729 S Irving St

Amenities
Freshly Updated Home in the Perfect Location - Sleek and modern, this recently renovated home is full of character and offers a premium location. Nestled in the highly-desirable Judkins Park area, youll enjoy nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as a quick commute to Swedish Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, the University of Washington Medical Center and so much more. An attached single-car garage means youll never have to worry about parking again. Meticulous attention to detail was given to the re-design with beautiful flooring, spa-like bathrooms and a completely remodeled kitchen with plenty of countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. This must-see home offers everything you could want under a single roof and is sure to go quickly!
**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 9/16/2019
Showing Availability: 9/14/2019
#5013
No Pets Allowed
