All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2729 S Irving St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2729 S Irving St
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

2729 S Irving St

2729 South Irving Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2729 South Irving Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Freshly Updated Home in the Perfect Location - Sleek and modern, this recently renovated home is full of character and offers a premium location. Nestled in the highly-desirable Judkins Park area, youll enjoy nearby grocery stores and restaurants as well as a quick commute to Swedish Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, the University of Washington Medical Center and so much more. An attached single-car garage means youll never have to worry about parking again. Meticulous attention to detail was given to the re-design with beautiful flooring, spa-like bathrooms and a completely remodeled kitchen with plenty of countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and beautiful custom cabinetry. This must-see home offers everything you could want under a single roof and is sure to go quickly!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 9/16/2019
Showing Availability: 9/14/2019

#5013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 S Irving St have any available units?
2729 S Irving St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 S Irving St have?
Some of 2729 S Irving St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 S Irving St currently offering any rent specials?
2729 S Irving St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 S Irving St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 S Irving St is pet friendly.
Does 2729 S Irving St offer parking?
Yes, 2729 S Irving St offers parking.
Does 2729 S Irving St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 S Irving St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 S Irving St have a pool?
No, 2729 S Irving St does not have a pool.
Does 2729 S Irving St have accessible units?
No, 2729 S Irving St does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 S Irving St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 S Irving St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University