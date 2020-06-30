All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

2703 West Dravus St

2703 West Dravus Street · No Longer Available
Location

2703 West Dravus Street, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3BR/1.75BA Beautiful Magnolia House - Available August 1st 2019!! - Lovely 3 BR brick Tudor on corner lot in Magnolia. Formal living room with fireplace, eating space in kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new modern kitchen. 2 BR and 1 full bath on main floor. Leaded glass windows. Finished basement features 1 BR and 3/4 bath, office and laundry area. Fenced backyard. 1 small dog allowed. Forced air gas. Tenant pays all utilities.

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3391687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 West Dravus St have any available units?
2703 West Dravus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2703 West Dravus St currently offering any rent specials?
2703 West Dravus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 West Dravus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 West Dravus St is pet friendly.
Does 2703 West Dravus St offer parking?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not offer parking.
Does 2703 West Dravus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 West Dravus St have a pool?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not have a pool.
Does 2703 West Dravus St have accessible units?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 West Dravus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 West Dravus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 West Dravus St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

