2703 West Dravus St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

3BR/1.75BA Beautiful Magnolia House - Available August 1st 2019!! - Lovely 3 BR brick Tudor on corner lot in Magnolia. Formal living room with fireplace, eating space in kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new modern kitchen. 2 BR and 1 full bath on main floor. Leaded glass windows. Finished basement features 1 BR and 3/4 bath, office and laundry area. Fenced backyard. 1 small dog allowed. Forced air gas. Tenant pays all utilities.



You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3391687)