Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2700 4th Ave Unit 305

2700 4th Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Sign a lease on or before June 15, 2020 and get 50% off the first full month's rent!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

Terrific, unfurnished, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT home property rental situated in a walkscore.com rated Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise area of Seattle. This apartment unit offers the ultimate in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown Seattle.

FEATURES:
- Small but very nice unit in a historic building in the downtown area. Bright and airy interior with ample natural light inside it
- Kitchen is fully equipped with garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, water dispenser, and T.V. in the living room
- In-unit, combined washer/dryer
- 2 Portable AC and electric heating
- Storage in the basement (#305)
- Garage parking can be provided at extra cost
- White-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space
- Close to and from world-class public transportation stops/hub and the area is convenient for most biking trips
The tenant pays electricity (Seattle City Lights) and the Internet. Water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed but can be negotiated with additional rent; and no smoking

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gXSDyRNyPvX

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 99
Transit Score: 100
Bike Score: 84

Bus lines:
4 - 0.0 mile
3 - 0.0 mile
8 - 0.0 mile
3 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

