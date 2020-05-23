2700 4th Ave Unit 305

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Sign a lease on or before June 15, 2020 and get 50% off the first full month's rent!



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!



Terrific, unfurnished, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT home property rental situated in a walkscore.com rated Walker’s and Rider’s Paradise area of Seattle. This apartment unit offers the ultimate in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown Seattle.



FEATURES:

- Small but very nice unit in a historic building in the downtown area. Bright and airy interior with ample natural light inside it

- Kitchen is fully equipped with garbage disposal, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, water dispenser, and T.V. in the living room

- In-unit, combined washer/dryer

- 2 Portable AC and electric heating

- Storage in the basement (#305)

- Garage parking can be provided at extra cost

- White-painted cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space

- Close to and from world-class public transportation stops/hub and the area is convenient for most biking trips

The tenant pays electricity (Seattle City Lights) and the Internet. Water, sewage, and trash will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed but can be negotiated with additional rent; and no smoking



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gXSDyRNyPvX



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Bike Score: 84



Bus lines:

4 - 0.0 mile

3 - 0.0 mile

8 - 0.0 mile

3 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769342)