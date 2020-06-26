2652 48th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

North Admiral Brick Tudor, Spectacular, Immaculate and Roomy - North Admiral Brick Tudor, Spectacular, Immaculate and Roomy -

New remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Admiral home; very short walk to Admiral junction, shopping, restaurants, movies, and coffee; cozy elegant spaces, view of sunsets over Olympic Mountains; nice walk to Alki Beach for dining, biking, walking, relaxing and sunbathing. Master suite, baths and kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, wonderful daylight basement for media room and or family room, workshop and extra storage, wonderfully landscaped and fenced backyard for relaxing and entertaining; A/C for the hot Seattle summer days and nights. All new appliances. Relaxing and inspiring mountains, territorial, partial sound views. Landscape services included in rent.



(RLNE4299172)