2607 Northwest 56th Street - B.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Special Offer!! Move in June and Pay rent from July!! Enjoy the ease of city living in vibrant Historic Ballard. Rare, creatively designed modern Ballard townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The first floor has a good sized bedroom complete with a closet and opens to the yard at the back. The main floor opens to a wide, bright living and dining area with beautiful cherry hardwoods. Slider to balcony is off the living space giving lots of natural light to the space. Gorgeous kitchen with top of the line modern stainless steel appliances, artful cabinetry & granite countertops. There is also a full bathroom on this floor. The top floor boasts a large master suite with walk-in closet & a view of Salmon Bay. The bedroom is completed with its en suite bathroom with shower. The second bedroom is also a large size with its own full bathroom. Lots of storage, laundry room and spacious garage complete the many plus points of this home. Conveniently located close to Amazon Spheres, University of Washington, shopping, restaurants and parks. Video tour as well as in person tour is available at request. Pets are welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 apply. This home will not last so call Zarina Malik today for more details.