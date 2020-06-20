All apartments in Seattle
2607 Northwest 56th Street - B.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

2607 Northwest 56th Street - B

2607 Northwest 56th Street · (425) 296-6610
Location

2607 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Special Offer!! Move in June and Pay rent from July!! Enjoy the ease of city living in vibrant Historic Ballard. Rare, creatively designed modern Ballard townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The first floor has a good sized bedroom complete with a closet and opens to the yard at the back. The main floor opens to a wide, bright living and dining area with beautiful cherry hardwoods. Slider to balcony is off the living space giving lots of natural light to the space. Gorgeous kitchen with top of the line modern stainless steel appliances, artful cabinetry & granite countertops. There is also a full bathroom on this floor. The top floor boasts a large master suite with walk-in closet & a view of Salmon Bay. The bedroom is completed with its en suite bathroom with shower. The second bedroom is also a large size with its own full bathroom. Lots of storage, laundry room and spacious garage complete the many plus points of this home. Conveniently located close to Amazon Spheres, University of Washington, shopping, restaurants and parks. Video tour as well as in person tour is available at request. Pets are welcome on case by case with additional deposit. Application fees of $38 apply. This home will not last so call Zarina Malik today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have any available units?
2607 Northwest 56th Street - B has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have?
Some of 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Northwest 56th Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B does offer parking.
Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have a pool?
No, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have accessible units?
No, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 Northwest 56th Street - B has units with dishwashers.

