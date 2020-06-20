2566 14th ave west

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Queen Anne close to bus and shops Quick access to down town very large and spacious 1100 square feet quiet professional building one year lease Spacious Queen Anne 2bed 1bath, 1100 sq ft, security building,new carpets,granite counters,deck,electric heat,deck,electric heat, fireplace,large private storage room, full size washer dryer,two parking spots,water sewer garbage parking included in rent, NON SMOKING NO PETS. One year lease, first and last month's rent. This is a quite professional building. Must see to appreciate. Inquiries call 206-953-3439



Terms: 1 year