Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

2566 14th ave west

2566 14th Avenue West · (206) 953-3439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2566 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Queen Anne close to bus and shops Quick access to down town very large and spacious 1100 square feet quiet professional building one year lease Spacious Queen Anne 2bed 1bath, 1100 sq ft, security building,new carpets,granite counters,deck,electric heat,deck,electric heat, fireplace,large private storage room, full size washer dryer,two parking spots,water sewer garbage parking included in rent, NON SMOKING NO PETS. One year lease, first and last month's rent. This is a quite professional building. Must see to appreciate. Inquiries call 206-953-3439

Terms: 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 14th ave west have any available units?
2566 14th ave west has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 14th ave west have?
Some of 2566 14th ave west's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 14th ave west currently offering any rent specials?
2566 14th ave west isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 14th ave west pet-friendly?
No, 2566 14th ave west is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2566 14th ave west offer parking?
Yes, 2566 14th ave west does offer parking.
Does 2566 14th ave west have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 14th ave west offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 14th ave west have a pool?
No, 2566 14th ave west does not have a pool.
Does 2566 14th ave west have accessible units?
No, 2566 14th ave west does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 14th ave west have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 14th ave west has units with dishwashers.
